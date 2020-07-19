Deiboldt - Gloria A.
Age 93, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, with her family by her side in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born September 5, 1926 to William and Amelia Stadelman in Buffalo, New York. Beloved wife of the late George Charles Deiboldt Jr. (2014), they were married 67 years and had three sons. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. While raising three boys, she never complained of family vacations going camping, boating, and fishing even though she would have preferred a beautiful resort hotel. In 1973, the family moved to Chardon, Ohio, where Gloria found her passion for golf. She played in three leagues and walked 18 holes of golf into her 80's. George and Gloria, along with many of their friends, made Myrtle Beach their annual winter golf get-away for over 20 years. While in Chardon, Gloria, a devoted Catholic, gave of her time volunteering to help others. She especially enjoyed working with special needs children at the Metzenbaum Center, often taking them bowling. Gloria liked playing cards and mahjong, and played in many bridge and mahjong groups. When the grandchildren visited, she took great pride in beating them all playing gin rummy. She was an avid reader of books, especially those written about the Presidents of our great country. Gloria was deeply loved by all who knew her and is survived by her sons, George (Jill), Gary (Claudia) and Gregg (Laura); her beloved sister, Judy; brother Marvin; and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Gloria will be laid to rest with her loving husband George at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Gloria always loved getting flowers, and her final request is that you send a note with flowers to your mother, or other loved ones, to let them know how much you love them. Donations to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida in her honor are also welcome.
