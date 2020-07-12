CAVARELLO - Gloria
(nee Marinaccio)
born December 10, 1927 in Buffalo NY, passed away July 5, 2020 at age 92. Joins late husband Nicholas Cavarello; former wife of Joseph A. Marra, father of their 4 daughters, the late Rosalind Huber (Joseph), Angela Geraci, Christine Mazur, Gina Zabric (Bill) and 9 grandchildren. A loving mother with a beautiful heart, Gloria's passions were cooking for her family and listening to Italian music. Her warm smile and sense of humor will truly be missed. Arrangements by SOUND CHOICE CREMATION, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.