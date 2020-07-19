1/
Gloria I. (Hoffman) BLENKER
BLENKER - Gloria I.
(nee Hoffman)
July 11, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Blenker; loving mother of Todd (Michelle) Blenker and Bonnie (Robert) DeCecco; adored grandmother of Natalie, Emily, Brooks and Nicolette; dear sister of the late Everett, Kenneth, Norbert and Geraldine Hoffman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Gloria's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
