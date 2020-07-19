BLENKER - Gloria I.
(nee Hoffman)
July 11, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Blenker; loving mother of Todd (Michelle) Blenker and Bonnie (Robert) DeCecco; adored grandmother of Natalie, Emily, Brooks and Nicolette; dear sister of the late Everett, Kenneth, Norbert and Geraldine Hoffman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Gloria's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com