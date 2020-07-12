1/
Gloria J. (Mazzone) VALVO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VALVO - Gloria J. (nee Mazzone)
July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Valvo Sr.; loving mother of Pamela (late Ronald) Kamphey and Frank Valvo Jr.; cherished grandma of Ronald (Melissa) Kamphey Jr. and Amy Kamphey; great-grandmother of Karma Kamphey, Adriana Flores and Jason Flores Jr.; dear sister of Theresa (late Yogi) Ognibene, Betty (late Anthony) Serio, Dorothy (late Anthony) Polizzi and the late Anthony, Sebastian, John, Jack, Joe, Bart, Margie, Amy, Geraldine and Shirley; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday, July 13th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1 PM. NYS unpausing Guidelines will be followed and we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14223
(716) 836-2935
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved