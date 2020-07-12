VALVO - Gloria J. (nee Mazzone)
July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Valvo Sr.; loving mother of Pamela (late Ronald) Kamphey and Frank Valvo Jr.; cherished grandma of Ronald (Melissa) Kamphey Jr. and Amy Kamphey; great-grandmother of Karma Kamphey, Adriana Flores and Jason Flores Jr.; dear sister of Theresa (late Yogi) Ognibene, Betty (late Anthony) Serio, Dorothy (late Anthony) Polizzi and the late Anthony, Sebastian, John, Jack, Joe, Bart, Margie, Amy, Geraldine and Shirley; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday, July 13th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1 PM. NYS unpausing Guidelines will be followed and we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com