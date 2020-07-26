1/1
Gloria (Hoyler) RAPPORT
RAPPORT - Gloria (nee Hoyler)
Ascended to heaven on the 22nd day of April 2020, to sit at the feet of the Lord. She leaves behind her devoted husband Chuck; her daughters Jennifer and Robin; her son Jon; a granddaughter Taylor; her sisters Barbara, Sandra and Tina (Sonny); her brother Bob; nieces and nephews; and a wealth of friends. Gloria was active in the Creative Education Foundation and the Creative Problem Solving Institute, in addition to being a Certified Financial Planner and having a thriving jewelry business. She was also very active in dog rescue throughout WNY. Due to health concerns and restrictions of gatherings, there will be no memorial service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be at a time to be announced.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
