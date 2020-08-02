LUDERMAN - Gloria Theresa (nee Skarupinski)
November 17, 1929 - July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward G. Luderman; sister of Irene "Toby" (Gerald McDonald) Redmond, Washington; predeceased by father Broleslaus Skarupinski - 1930; mother Janina - 1968; step-father Stanley Krankowski - 1971; siblings, Florence - 1992, Aniela - 1914, (Angelina), Boleslaus - 1915 (William), Genevieve - 1996, Frederick - 1981, Thaddeus - 2002, Adeline - 1987, Dorothy - 1981, Eleanore - 2006, and Jerome - 1986, all of Buffalo, NY; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gloria will be cremated, and her remains interred at the Lancaster Rural Cemetery in Lancaster, NY, on a family plot shared with her husband, Edward. Donations may be made in Gloria's name to the Mt. Ayr Library, 121 West Monroe St., Mt. Ayr, Iowa 50854. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com