Age 87, June 27, 2020, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Loving husband of Donna (nee Hutton) Miller; dear brother of Clifford (Nan) Miller, the late Ross (late Florence) Miller, Jr., late William (late Doris) Miller and the late Richard Miller; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 1-5 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. As you prepare to attend, please by mindful that face masks and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your support and understanding for all involved. Memorials may be made in memory of Gordon to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1723
(716) 877-7979
