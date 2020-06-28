BICKEL - Grace M. (nee Yunk)
June 22, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Martin and Dolores (nee Smith) Yunk; beloved sister of Monsignor Michael J. Yunk; also survived by dear friends Edward David Bombardier, David G. Hall and Jocelyn Cooper. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 9:15 in St. Leo the Great Church, Amherst. Masks are required. Flowers gratefully accepted or donations to SPCA Serving Erie County or Brothers of Mercy Coronavirus Fund. Ms. Bickel had a Bachelors degree in Fine Arts from UB, worked full-time as a hair stylist for 50 years and continued to produce artwork into her 80's. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.