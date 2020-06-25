Grace M. (Vaccaro) LATTANZIO
LATTANZIO - Grace M.
(nee Vaccaro)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest surrounded by family on June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Lattanzio Sr.; devoted mother of Joseph, John (Nadine), Angelo (Kathy) Lattanzio Jr. and Joanne (Michael) Durant; survived by her sister Theresa Nappo and her son Anthony; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com PURSUANT OF THE UNPAUSING, NY STATE GUIDELINES 25% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel)
JUN
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel)
