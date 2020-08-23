TUTTON - Grace Woodall
D'angelo (nee Smith)
April 9, 2020, at the age of 93, of Orchard Park, NY. Grace Woodall Smith, was the beloved wife of the late Duncan Tutton, and former wife of the late Joseph D'Angelo, DDS; she was the mother of five children, Judith (Thomas) Vassie, Victoria (Paul Comeau) D'Angelo, Joseph (Mary) D'Angelo, Jr., Kevin (Beth) D'Angelo, and Terrence (Dianne) D'Angelo, and a step-mother to Eugene (Lorraine) D'Angelo, Cynthia (Thom) Speakman, Nancy Harris, Kathy (Joe) Cox and William (Alvaro) Tutton; cherished grandmother of eight, caring step-grandmother of six and adoring great-grandmother of three. She is survived by her sister, Joan (Richard) Steussy; several Tutton grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, David Smith, and sister Mary Martin.Grace drew on her deep compassion and kind heart to become a registered nurse later in life, having graduated with honors from Trocaire College. She proudly worked at Our Lady of Victory Hospital after graduation. She was active in her local church, The Orchard Park Community Church and other community organizations including the Orchard Park Symphony, Red Cross Bloodmobile, Hamburg Garden Club, Moore County, North Carolina Literacy Council and the NYS Western District Morgan Horse Shows. She loved to bike, ride horses, play the piano, sew, play Scrabble, care for dogs, paint, watch birds, play pinochle, create with flowers and travel throughout the world. She had an unparalleled charisma and always saw the best in everyone she met. Most of all, she deeply loved her family and friends and kept in touch with those near and far through letters and pictures sent on holidays, birthdays or anytime at all. Friends may call at Potters Park, behind F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY, on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4:30 to 6:00 PM followed by an outside Memorial Service at The Orchard Park Community Church, 7451 E. Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY, at 6:30 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separations are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Orchard Park Community Church or a charity of your choice
, Arrangements by F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME.