June 23, 2020, suddenly at age 67. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Ibarra) Bruno; devoted father of Marissa and Christian Bruno; loving son of the late Joseph and Helen Bruno, Sr.; dear brother of Diane (Richard Ziegler) Bruno, Joseph (JoAnne) Bruno, Jr. and Valerie (John) Erickson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1st from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8:45 AM on Thursday, July 2nd, from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville. Interment to follow at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Olean. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Bonaventure University or FANA of WNY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
