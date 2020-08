McLEAN - Gregory W.

August 15, 2020. Husband of Karen (Davis) McLean; son of Mary and the late Leroy McLean; son-in-law of Alice Davis; also survived by brothers and sisters. Friends may call 3-5 PM Wednesday at the VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME, 2549 Main St., Burial will be in Elizabethtown, NC. Restrictions limit the number of individuals in the funeral home at the same time and face masks are required.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store