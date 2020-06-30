JACKSON - Grossie Mae
(nee Kennedy)
Departed this life peacefully, June 24, 2020. Wife of the late Eddie Jackson; dearest mother of Wayne Jackson, Kathy Nealy and Kimberly J. Jackson; sister of Barbara Salter, Terria (Henry) Witherspoon, Dorothy Kennedy, Mary Jacqueline Kennedy, Samuel (Penny) Kennedy, of Bridgeport, CT, James Kennedy of Boykin, AL, and Charles Small of Detroit, MI; also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 12 Noon - 5 PM, where the family will receive friends, Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11 AM - 12 Noon. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Rev. Corey B. Gibson Officiating. (Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be limited to the immediate family.) Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
(nee Kennedy)
Departed this life peacefully, June 24, 2020. Wife of the late Eddie Jackson; dearest mother of Wayne Jackson, Kathy Nealy and Kimberly J. Jackson; sister of Barbara Salter, Terria (Henry) Witherspoon, Dorothy Kennedy, Mary Jacqueline Kennedy, Samuel (Penny) Kennedy, of Bridgeport, CT, James Kennedy of Boykin, AL, and Charles Small of Detroit, MI; also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 12 Noon - 5 PM, where the family will receive friends, Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11 AM - 12 Noon. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Rev. Corey B. Gibson Officiating. (Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be limited to the immediate family.) Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.