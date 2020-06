JACKSON - Grossie Mae(nee Kennedy)Departed this life peacefully, June 24, 2020. Wife of the late Eddie Jackson; dearest mother of Wayne Jackson, Kathy Nealy and Kimberly J. Jackson; sister of Barbara Salter, Terria (Henry) Witherspoon, Dorothy Kennedy, Mary Jacqueline Kennedy, Samuel (Penny) Kennedy, of Bridgeport, CT, James Kennedy of Boykin, AL, and Charles Small of Detroit, MI; also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 12 Noon - 5 PM, where the family will receive friends, Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11 AM - 12 Noon. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Rev. Corey B. Gibson Officiating. (Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be limited to the immediate family.) Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com