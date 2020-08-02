1/1
Guy BILANCINI
BILANCINI - Guy
July 30, 2020, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Hopps) Bilancini; loving father of Kenneth (Karen) and the late Gary (Margaret) Bilancini; cherished grandfather of Kayla Schroeder; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Guy was a WWII US Navy Veteran and retired electrician from Bethlehem Steel. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Guy's name to the Rochester Presbyterian Home, Rochester, NY. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
