Hanley M. HORWITZ M.D.
HORWITZ - Hanley M. M.d.
Of Sandkey, Clearwater, FL, and formerly of Clarence, NY on July 24, 2020. Beloved companion of Tracie Zappia. Devoted father of Melissa Horwitz, and Mark (Jaclyn) Mandrake; adoring grandfather of Violet Mandrake; brother of Larry (Tobi) Horwitz; also survived by numerous friends and extended family. Due to the current health regulations, a small private service will be held graveside. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Dr. Hanley M. Horwitz M.D. Fund C/O Hospice Foundation of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please leave a message of condolence to the family on the family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com. Arrangements under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
