HORWITZ - Hanley M. M.d.
Of Sandkey, Clearwater, FL, and formerly of Clarence, NY on July 24, 2020. Beloved companion of Tracie Zappia. Devoted father of Melissa Horwitz, and Mark (Jaclyn) Mandrake; adoring grandfather of Violet Mandrake; brother of Larry (Tobi) Horwitz; also survived by numerous friends and extended family. Due to the current health regulations, a small private service will be held graveside. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Dr. Hanley M. Horwitz M.D. Fund C/O Hospice Foundation of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please leave a message of condolence to the family on the family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
. Arrangements under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.