L.T. Col. Hardy Lee WISE
Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Kimberlyn M. Hughes-Wise; devoted father of Marcus, Lauryn and Milton; grandfather of Anthony Wise. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Monday, from 6-8 PM, and Tuesday from 11-1 PM. Military honors will take place at 12:45 PM, Tuesday. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Bath National Cemetery. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY 14226
(716) 839-7100
