1/
Harold A. THEN Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN - Harold A., Jr.
August 7, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Marsha (nee Ciesielski) Then; dearest father of Michael Then and Stephen Then; son of the late Harold Sr. and Gertrude Then; brother of Gertrude Then and Donald (Barbara) Then. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) on Friday at 9:15 AM and in Resurrection R.C. Church at 9:45 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-8 PM. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 668-3122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smolarek Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved