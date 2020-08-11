THEN - Harold A., Jr.
August 7, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Marsha (nee Ciesielski) Then; dearest father of Michael Then and Stephen Then; son of the late Harold Sr. and Gertrude Then; brother of Gertrude Then and Donald (Barbara) Then. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) on Friday at 9:15 AM and in Resurrection R.C. Church at 9:45 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-8 PM.