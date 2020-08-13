1/
Harry S. CORL
CORL - Harry S.
Age 97, of Tonawanda, NY, passed away on August 10, 2020. Harry was born February 10, 1923 in New Paris, PA. He was predeceased by his parents and six siblings; loving father to his children: Karen (Lee) DeLellis, Bonnie (Charles) Maxwell, Kathleen (Patrick) Augello, Sandra (Howard) Leith, David (Diana) Corl and Jeffrey (Alice) Corl; beloved grandfather of 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Harry proudly served in the US Army during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He was a past Commander of Frontiersman VFW Post 7545. Private services will be held at the family's convenience in Fishertown, PA. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 13, 2020.
