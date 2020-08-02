1/1
Harry WISEMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WISEMAN - Harry
July 25, 2020. Devoted husband for 68 years to Freda (nee Ellin); loving father of Lynda (Mick) Vetrano and the late Michael Wiseman and Debra Steinbroner; adored grandfather of Jason Wiseman, Jillian and Ashley Steinbroner, Jaclyn and Melissa Vetrano; dearest great-grandfather of Luke and Ciana; also survived by his brother Louis (Karla) Wiseman and the late Jerry Wiseman. A private Graveside Service was held. Donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
(716) 639-8890
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved