Harry WISEMAN

WISEMAN - Harry
July 25, 2020. Devoted husband for 68 years to Freda (nee Ellin); loving father of Lynda (Mick) Vetrano and the late Michael Wiseman and Debra Steinbroner; adored grandfather of Jason Wiseman, Jillian and Ashley Steinbroner, Jaclyn and Melissa Vetrano; dearest great-grandfather of Luke and Ciana; also survived by his brother Louis (Karla) Wiseman and the late Jerry Wiseman. A private Graveside Service was held. Donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
