Orzechowski - Hedwig
"Heddy" (nee Johann)
Of Lackawanna, NY, August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tadeusz Orzechowski; loving mother of Joseph (Beverly) and Anne Orzechowski; also survived by many other loving family members in Germany. The family will be present on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 AM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where prayers will be said at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com