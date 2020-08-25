1/
Hedwig "Heddy" (Johann) ORZECHOWSKI
Orzechowski - Hedwig
"Heddy" (nee Johann)
Of Lackawanna, NY, August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tadeusz Orzechowski; loving mother of Joseph (Beverly) and Anne Orzechowski; also survived by many other loving family members in Germany. The family will be present on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 AM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where prayers will be said at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY 14219
(716) 824-6377
