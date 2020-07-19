1/
Helen (Wojtan) CONNORS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNORS - Helen (nee Wojtan)
July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Connors and Edwin Janicki; dearest mother of Joanne and Kathleen Janicki, Susan (Robert Munro) Oakley and Arlene (Brian) Rady; grandmother of Joshua, Anna and Jessica; great-grandmother of nine; daughter of the late John and Anna Wojtan; sister of the late Lillian, Phyllis, Jane, Alice and Joseph. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday from 5-8 PM. Prayers Saturday at 10 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the Hospitality Room at Roswell Park Hospital in Helen's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY 14218
(716) 824-3007
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved