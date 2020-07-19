CONNORS - Helen (nee Wojtan)

July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Connors and Edwin Janicki; dearest mother of Joanne and Kathleen Janicki, Susan (Robert Munro) Oakley and Arlene (Brian) Rady; grandmother of Joshua, Anna and Jessica; great-grandmother of nine; daughter of the late John and Anna Wojtan; sister of the late Lillian, Phyllis, Jane, Alice and Joseph. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday from 5-8 PM. Prayers Saturday at 10 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the Hospitality Room at Roswell Park Hospital in Helen's name.







