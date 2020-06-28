BECKEDORF - Helen D.
(nee Lawson)
June 20, 2020, of Orchard Park, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Donald P. Beckedorf, Sr.; devoted mother of Donald (Tammy) Beckedorf, II and Linda (Todd) Gaffney; loving grandmother of Joshua (Brittany), Meghan, Ally, McKenzie and Kailey; dear sister of James (Kitty) Lawson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30 from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (just East of Rt. 219), Orchard Park, where services will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's name to the WNY Alzheimer's Association. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.