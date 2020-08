SMITH - Helen H.Sunrise, May 9, 1943, to Sunset, August 9, 2020, has gone home to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, 5-7 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., where family will receive friends Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10 AM. Funeral to follow at 11 AM. Condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com