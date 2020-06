Helen KONECKO

KONECKO - HelenOf Tonawanda, NY, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, entered into rest at age 97 on June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Steve Brosky and the late Michael Konecko; devoted mother of Michael A. (Karen) Konecko and the late Barbara Brosky (Robert) Danylo; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Jared) Hoyt; adored great-grandmother of Elenore Sophia Hoyt; loving daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Simko; dear sister of the late Andrew Simko, John Simko, George Simko, Anna Krall, Mary Andrascik, Betty Moschak, and Dolores Devlin; also survived by relatives and friends. Local memorial service TBA. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com