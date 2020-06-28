Helen KONECKO
Of Tonawanda, NY, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, entered into rest at age 97 on June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Steve Brosky and the late Michael Konecko; devoted mother of Michael A. (Karen) Konecko and the late Barbara Brosky (Robert) Danylo; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Jared) Hoyt; adored great-grandmother of Elenore Sophia Hoyt; loving daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Simko; dear sister of the late Andrew Simko, John Simko, George Simko, Anna Krall, Mary Andrascik, Betty Moschak, and Dolores Devlin; also survived by relatives and friends. Local memorial service TBA. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.



