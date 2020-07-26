1/1
Helen Marie (Humig) NACHREINER
NACHREINER - Helen Marie (nee Humig)
July 24, 2020, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Vincent Nachreiner; dearest mother of Beverly (late Geoffrey) Utz and Barbara (Michael R.) Blendowski; loving grandmother of Brian (Jenifer), Jamie, Kevin (Ashley) Utz and Ryan and Sarah Blendowski; great-grandmother of Darcy, Alyssa, Skylar, Addison and Lillian; dear sister of the late Marion (late Philip) Reifsnyder; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made in Helen's memory to the Musical Program at Heathwood Assisted Living and Memory Care, 815 Hopkins Rd., Buffalo, NY 14221. Arrangements by URBAN-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences on Helen's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
