LEVULIS - Helen P. (nee Barbic)
Of Lackawanna, entered into eternal life August 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Levulis; devoted mother of Robert C. Levulis, Kathleen (Gregory) Michalek, Cheryl Levulis and Donald J. (Michele Kutas) Levulis; cherished Nana of Gregory II (Meredith), Geoffrey (fiancée Gina Garred) Michalek and Kathryn (Andrew) Schloe; cherished great-Nana of Gregory III, Edward, Franklin Michalek, and Amelia Schloe; loving daughter of the late Peter and Ljuba Barbic; predeceased by eight sisters and brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Sunday and Monday, from 4-8 PM. Prayers will be said Tuesday morning, at 10 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Bistrica, at 11 AM, where all are welcome. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Helen's memory to Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Pursuant to the NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com