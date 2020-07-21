1/1
Helene F. (Melber) SPAHN
SPAHN - Helene F. (nee Melber)
July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Spahn; sister of the late Joseph Melber, Catherine (Rudy) Sass, Elizabeth (Frank) Koziolek and George Melber; sister-in-law of Audrey Melber and Susan Melber; loving aunt of Joseph, Mary, Michael, Audrey, Robert, Edward, Richard, Barbara, Catherine, Rudy, Robert, Elizabeth, Maria, Francis, Karl, Mark, Brian and Terese. A private family visitation was held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14223. Please assemble at church. Face covering will be required for Mass. Live streaming will be available at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME Facebook Page. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the German Shepard Rescue of Upstate NY, www.gsdrescueupstateny.com. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
3 entries
July 21, 2020
I worked with Helene 30 years ago at insurance co. She helped me many times. A great lady and "no nonsense" manager.
Dan Reinhart
Coworker
July 21, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Bluff 's Homeowners Association extends its deepest sumpathy to the family of Helene. We have fond memories of her.
Marian C Meyers
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
oved Helen and Husband Joe. Patients and friends at my dental office for years. So sorry to hear of her passing.
Gerald Zelasko
Acquaintance
