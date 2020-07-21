SPAHN - Helene F. (nee Melber)
July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Spahn; sister of the late Joseph Melber, Catherine (Rudy) Sass, Elizabeth (Frank) Koziolek and George Melber; sister-in-law of Audrey Melber and Susan Melber; loving aunt of Joseph, Mary, Michael, Audrey, Robert, Edward, Richard, Barbara, Catherine, Rudy, Robert, Elizabeth, Maria, Francis, Karl, Mark, Brian and Terese. A private family visitation was held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14223. Please assemble at church. Face covering will be required for Mass. Live streaming will be available at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME Facebook Page. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the German Shepard Rescue of Upstate NY, www.gsdrescueupstateny.com
