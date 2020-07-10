1/1
Henrietta B. "Dottie" (DuBois) KURTZ
KURTZ - Henrietta B.
"Dottie"(nee Dubois)
Of Buffalo, NY; predeceased by her husband, LeRoy; grandson, Craig; brothers, William, Matthew and Raymond; she is survived by her son Elmer; daughter, Jessie Marsielje; granddaughters, Bridget Kurtz (fiancé Bryan Calabro), Laura (Roy) Geary; great-grandchildren Chandler, Ryan, and Jack Geary and many friends and family. Dottie worked at St. Pius X Catholic Church, in Getzville, for over 50 years. Calling will be held on Sunday from 6-8 PM, at Cameron Brady & Steuber Funeral Home, 111 Wolcott St., LeRoy, NY. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 33 percent, during the course of visitation and face masks will be required. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 1 PM, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville, NY. The Church will be limited to 33 percent of its capacity, face masks will be required. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit www.leroyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
