BRYLINSKI - Henrietta "Hank"
Age 95, July 10, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Henrietta was survived by many dear cousins and friends. Henrietta was a longtime employee for the NFTA Metro Systems, Buffalo. She was a world wide extensive traveler and donated her time to many local charities and causes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 AM in St. Timothy's Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY. Memorials may be made in memory of Henrietta to St. Timothy's Church. Please share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com