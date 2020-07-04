1/1
Henrietta R. (Karpinski) SZATKOWSKI
SZATKOWSKI - Henrietta R. (nee Karpinski)
July 1, 2020 of Cheektowaga. Beloved wife of 72 years, to the late Henry M. Szatkowski; loving mother of Sandra Federowicz, Jeanette (Vincent) Przywara; cherished grandma of Brian and Janelle; great-grandma of Camryn, Taylor, and Bianca; predeceased by her siblings Tilly, John, Henry, Raymond and Chester; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Monday, from 11AM to 12:30 PM, at Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Road) West Seneca where a Funeral Liturgy will take place at 12:30 PM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 677-2727
