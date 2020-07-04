SZATKOWSKI - Henrietta R. (nee Karpinski)

July 1, 2020 of Cheektowaga. Beloved wife of 72 years, to the late Henry M. Szatkowski; loving mother of Sandra Federowicz, Jeanette (Vincent) Przywara; cherished grandma of Brian and Janelle; great-grandma of Camryn, Taylor, and Bianca; predeceased by her siblings Tilly, John, Henry, Raymond and Chester; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Monday, from 11AM to 12:30 PM, at Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Road) West Seneca where a Funeral Liturgy will take place at 12:30 PM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.







