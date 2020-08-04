MANDZIAK - Henry W.
Of West Seneca, NY, August 1, 2020. Son of the late Henry A. and Illa M. (nee Kruse) Mandziak; brother of Robert Mandziak. Friends may call Wednesday, from 4-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning at 11. Friends invited. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required for entry. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com