Herbert W. FILLENWARTH
FILLENWARTH - Herbert W.
Of Elma, NY, at the age of 85, July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Diane J. (Raffel) Fillenwarth; loving father of David (Rebecca) Fillenwarth and Lynelle (Richard) Koelbl; cherished grandfather of Brooke and Taylor Fillenwarth, Elise and Edward Koelbl; brother of Dale Robert (Roberta) Fillenwarth. A Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation - Parkinson.org, in memory of Herb. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 668-5666
