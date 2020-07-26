FILLENWARTH - Herbert W.
Of Elma, NY, at the age of 85, July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Diane J. (Raffel) Fillenwarth; loving father of David (Rebecca) Fillenwarth and Lynelle (Richard) Koelbl; cherished grandfather of Brooke and Taylor Fillenwarth, Elise and Edward Koelbl; brother of Dale Robert (Roberta) Fillenwarth. A Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation - Parkinson.org
