Hillary Ann SCANLON
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest suddenly June 28, 2020; beloved daughter of Mary E. (nee Steiner) and the late Charles R. Scanlon; dear sister of Jamie (Jason) Napierala, Shawn (Cara) Scanlon and the late Jason Scanlon; fond aunt of Natasha, Arianna, Alyssa, Mason and Mia; relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Wednesday Morning, at 11:30 o'clock, (Please assemble at church). Hillary served in the US Army. Pursuant of NYS Guidelines, 33% Occupancy will be Observed. Please wear face covering. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
