MORRIS - Holly Anne
(nee Perna)
Of Williamsville, NY, died on June 13, 2020, at Hospice Buffalo due to cancer. Beloved Wife of Dewey Morris, Jr., dearest Mother of Ryan D. Clements (son) and Neethi Venkateswaran (daughter-in-law), Kathleen J. Morris (stepdaughter), Michael J. Morris (stepson) and Melissa Morris (stepdaughter-in-law), cherished grandmother of Somasekar Clements, dearest niece of Marilyn and Robert Helenbrook; daughter of John Perna (dec) and Betty Ann Perna; sister of Lisa (and Gary) Postolese, Mark (and Dana) Perna and John Perna. In light of COVID-19 concerns, we are postponing Holly's Celebration of Life until it is safe to do so. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made in Holly's name to the Foundation for Women's Cancer: www.foundationforwomenscancer.org
(nee Perna)
Of Williamsville, NY, died on June 13, 2020, at Hospice Buffalo due to cancer. Beloved Wife of Dewey Morris, Jr., dearest Mother of Ryan D. Clements (son) and Neethi Venkateswaran (daughter-in-law), Kathleen J. Morris (stepdaughter), Michael J. Morris (stepson) and Melissa Morris (stepdaughter-in-law), cherished grandmother of Somasekar Clements, dearest niece of Marilyn and Robert Helenbrook; daughter of John Perna (dec) and Betty Ann Perna; sister of Lisa (and Gary) Postolese, Mark (and Dana) Perna and John Perna. In light of COVID-19 concerns, we are postponing Holly's Celebration of Life until it is safe to do so. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made in Holly's name to the Foundation for Women's Cancer: www.foundationforwomenscancer.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.