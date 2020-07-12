CIEHOMSKI-KIBLER - Holly Sue

Age 46, of Plantation, Florida, passed away on July 8, 2020. A beloved wife, sister, daughter and friend, Holly will be greatly missed by many. Her memory will shine as bright as her smile in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Holly was predeceased by her grandmother, Laura Goetz; she is survived by her loving husband, Christipher Kibler; parents, Charles (Chuck) Ciehomski and Sue (nee Goetz) Ciehomski; brother, Todd Ciehomski and his children Kyle Ciehomski and Alexis Ciehomski; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Gathering is difficult at this time and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Western New York. Since we are unable to be together, please keep Holly and her family in your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of sending flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to the Sarcoma Alliance in Holly's name.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store