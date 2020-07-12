1/1
Holly Sue CIEHOMSKI-KIBLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Holly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CIEHOMSKI-KIBLER - Holly Sue
Age 46, of Plantation, Florida, passed away on July 8, 2020. A beloved wife, sister, daughter and friend, Holly will be greatly missed by many. Her memory will shine as bright as her smile in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Holly was predeceased by her grandmother, Laura Goetz; she is survived by her loving husband, Christipher Kibler; parents, Charles (Chuck) Ciehomski and Sue (nee Goetz) Ciehomski; brother, Todd Ciehomski and his children Kyle Ciehomski and Alexis Ciehomski; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Gathering is difficult at this time and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Western New York. Since we are unable to be together, please keep Holly and her family in your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of sending flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to the Sarcoma Alliance in Holly's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved