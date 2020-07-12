1/
Howard E. EMERSON Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EMERSON - Howard E. Jr.
Of Town of Tonawanda, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 52. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Ziegler) Emerson; dearest step-father of Jenine Warner and Paul (Mandi) Warner; dear brother of Mary Ann (Robert) Granahan and Brian Emerson; also survived by one niece. A Memorial Gathering for family and friends in Howard's honor will be held THURSDAY, July 16, from 5-7 PM, at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271). As you prepare to attend, please be aware that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-0271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved