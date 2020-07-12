EMERSON - Howard E. Jr.

Of Town of Tonawanda, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 52. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Ziegler) Emerson; dearest step-father of Jenine Warner and Paul (Mandi) Warner; dear brother of Mary Ann (Robert) Granahan and Brian Emerson; also survived by one niece. A Memorial Gathering for family and friends in Howard's honor will be held THURSDAY, July 16, from 5-7 PM, at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271). As you prepare to attend, please be aware that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times.







