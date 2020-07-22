TOBIN - Howard E.

July 21, 2020 age 96 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 67 years to Jeanne A. (nee Eimer) Tobin; dearest father of Jill (Terry) Griffin and Brian Tobin; dear grandfather of Nathan and Ryan Griffin; son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Bittlinger) Tobin; brother of Evelyn (late Al) Rich, Arlene (late Norv) Kranz, Chuck (Judy) Tobin and predeceased by other brothers and sisters, also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 23rd from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew) where funeral services will be held Friday at 9:15 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10 AM. Interment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Mr. Tobin was an Army Veteran of WW II and a retiree of Union Carpenters Local 276. Flowers gratefully declined.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store