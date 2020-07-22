1/1
Howard E. TOBIN
TOBIN - Howard E.
July 21, 2020 age 96 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 67 years to Jeanne A. (nee Eimer) Tobin; dearest father of Jill (Terry) Griffin and Brian Tobin; dear grandfather of Nathan and Ryan Griffin; son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Bittlinger) Tobin; brother of Evelyn (late Al) Rich, Arlene (late Norv) Kranz, Chuck (Judy) Tobin and predeceased by other brothers and sisters, also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 23rd from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew) where funeral services will be held Friday at 9:15 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10 AM. Interment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Mr. Tobin was an Army Veteran of WW II and a retiree of Union Carpenters Local 276. Flowers gratefully declined.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral
09:15 AM
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Fondly remembering Howard and the wonderful Tobin family, so well known and highly regarded for love, fun and enjoyment of quality family events, just the best that could be. My deepest heartfelt sympathy on his loss.
Denis Gould
Friend
July 22, 2020
Brian, I alway heard such wonderful things about your father from my brother Chuck, I am so sorry to hear of your his passing. May your father's memory be a blessing to you, your mother, and your family.

Sincerely,
Kathleen McGriff Powers
Kathleen
Acquaintance
