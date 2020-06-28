HUFF - Howard, Jr.
Entered into eternal rest on June 29, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, July 2, 2020, 3-5 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. where a Memorial Service will be held. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Entered into eternal rest on June 29, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, July 2, 2020, 3-5 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. where a Memorial Service will be held. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.