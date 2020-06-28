Howard HUFF Jr.
HUFF - Howard, Jr.
Entered into eternal rest on June 29, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, July 2, 2020, 3-5 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. where a Memorial Service will be held. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
716-894-4888
