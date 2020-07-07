1/1
Howard W. PAYNE
Age 90, of Arcade, NY died July 4, 2020. Husband of Jacqueline (nee Carey) (Laird) Payne; father of Peggy (Edward) Aldrow, Max (late Janet) Payne, Hal (Deanna) Payne and Jud (Claudia) Payne; step-father of Kevin (Carole) Laird, Janet (Steven) Perkins, Cary (Janice) Laird and Scott (Rebecca) Laird; brother of Dorland Payne, Suzanne (John) Pajliaccio and the late Thomas Payne; brother-in-law of Patricia Payne; also survived by 20 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild along with several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta (nee Greene) Payne. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 230 Ellicott St., Batavia, NY 14020 or to the Wyoming County Community Hospital, 400 N. Main St., Warsaw, NY 14569. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
