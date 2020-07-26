HUGH F.M.M.A.
BROTHER HUGH DENOMME, F.M.M.A. - George A.
July 18, 2020, age 82, member of the Brothers of Mercy Mary Help of Christians. Beloved son of the late George C. and Adele (nee Pilette) Denomme; dear brother of the late Susan Kositas, Margaret Caverly, Virginia Denomme and Thomas Denomme; also survived by several nieces and nephews and his fellow Brothers of Mercy. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private visitation, Mass of Christian Burial and Interment were held for Brother Hugh. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Brother Hugh's memory to the Brothers of Mercy Mary Help of Christians Community, 4540 Ransom Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Brother Hugh's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com