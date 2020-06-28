Ida CHRISTIAN

She is my Mom. She left quite a legacy. She is my hero because she was always strong and determined to do the best no matter what life offered. She brought the love of God through our Lord Jesus Christ to our whole family. She is a strong woman and never gave up; never quit. She was and is my example for my life. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." So I know we will see her again. I can only imagine her joy and happiness as she is rejoicing with all that went before her. I picture her hugging Jesus and everyone and of course, she is singing all her songs that she loved so much. Carry-on Mom. I love you.

Gloria Fustino

Daughter