Ida CHRISTIAN

CHRISTIAN - Ida
October 12, 1922, to June 20, 2020, age 97, died at home in Delray Beach, where she resided with her daughter and grandson. Ida was a RN and worked for many years in Buffalo, NY, before relocating in Boynton Beach. She was an enthusiastic member of the Boynton Beach Senior Center and a member of Lakeside Church. She is survived by her four children, Gloria Zito Fustino of Boynton Beach, Ann Basham Bornstein of Delray Beach, Lawrence Basham of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Santina Basham of Tacoma, Washington; her sister, Santina Fusco of Henrietta, NY; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Ida will be remembered for her warm and caring demeanor and her love of singing. A Visitation was held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10 AM at ROYAL PALM FUNERAL HOME, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. A Graveside Service followed at 11:45 at Boynton Memorial Park, 1611 South Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, Florida 33426. Please visit RoyalPalmFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.