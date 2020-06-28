Ida CHRISTIAN
CHRISTIAN - Ida
October 12, 1922, to June 20, 2020, age 97, died at home in Delray Beach, where she resided with her daughter and grandson. Ida was a RN and worked for many years in Buffalo, NY, before relocating in Boynton Beach. She was an enthusiastic member of the Boynton Beach Senior Center and a member of Lakeside Church. She is survived by her four children, Gloria Zito Fustino of Boynton Beach, Ann Basham Bornstein of Delray Beach, Lawrence Basham of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Santina Basham of Tacoma, Washington; her sister, Santina Fusco of Henrietta, NY; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Ida will be remembered for her warm and caring demeanor and her love of singing. A Visitation was held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10 AM at ROYAL PALM FUNERAL HOME, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. A Graveside Service followed at 11:45 at Boynton Memorial Park, 1611 South Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, Florida 33426. Please visit RoyalPalmFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave condolences.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Boynton Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Beautiful.woman.of.God.My.deepest.sympathy.Gloria&family.love.you.DI
Diane Roy
Friend
June 24, 2020
She was what life is all about, get up and go, and keep going. We met her through Dawn's Shine group, and enjoyed her singing on her own and duets with Dawn......and others.....she was amazing to watch....inspirational....
Ray C Canales
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
She is my Mom. She left quite a legacy. She is my hero because she was always strong and determined to do the best no matter what life offered. She brought the love of God through our Lord Jesus Christ to our whole family. She is a strong woman and never gave up; never quit. She was and is my example for my life. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." So I know we will see her again. I can only imagine her joy and happiness as she is rejoicing with all that went before her. I picture her hugging Jesus and everyone and of course, she is singing all her songs that she loved so much. Carry-on Mom. I love you.
Gloria Fustino
Daughter
