Ida L. CASTER
CASTER - Ida L.
July 8, 2020 predeceased by parents John and Dorothy; also siblings Donald (Lorraine), Edward (Marjorie) and Raymond (Jean) Caster; survived by nieces and nephews. A graveside burial will be held Friday, July 17 at 9:30 AM in Elmlawn Cemetery. There will also be a prayer service, graveside, August 7 at 11 AM, on Ida's 100th birthday. Please assemble inside gate at Brighton Rd. and Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Arrangements by James E. Grace Funeral Home. Ida was a member of University Presbyterian Church and Riverside Alumni. Memorials to Riverside Alumni, 104 Henrietta Ave., Buffalo 14207.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY 14207
(716) 877-5079
