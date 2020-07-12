CASTER - Ida L.

July 8, 2020 predeceased by parents John and Dorothy; also siblings Donald (Lorraine), Edward (Marjorie) and Raymond (Jean) Caster; survived by nieces and nephews. A graveside burial will be held Friday, July 17 at 9:30 AM in Elmlawn Cemetery. There will also be a prayer service, graveside, August 7 at 11 AM, on Ida's 100th birthday. Please assemble inside gate at Brighton Rd. and Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Arrangements by James E. Grace Funeral Home. Ida was a member of University Presbyterian Church and Riverside Alumni. Memorials to Riverside Alumni, 104 Henrietta Ave., Buffalo 14207.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store