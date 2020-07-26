STEVENS - Irene E. (nee Booth)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philo Stevens; devoted mother of Jody Catlett and the late Yvonne (late Glen) Karstedt, Jacqueline Fox and Pamela Buckland; cherished grandmother of Brent Shabacon and John O'Sullivan; loving daughter of the late Howard and Florence Booth; dear sister of Shirley Hall. No prior visitation. Private Service. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com