1/
Irene E. (Booth) STEVENS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVENS - Irene E. (nee Booth)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philo Stevens; devoted mother of Jody Catlett and the late Yvonne (late Glen) Karstedt, Jacqueline Fox and Pamela Buckland; cherished grandmother of Brent Shabacon and John O'Sullivan; loving daughter of the late Howard and Florence Booth; dear sister of Shirley Hall. No prior visitation. Private Service. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lombardo Funeral Home Southtowns Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved