Irene H. (Zak) LAWNICZAK
LAWNICZAK - Irene H.
(nee Zak)
August 17, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Edwin V. Lawniczak; loving mother of Thomas (Jane), Mark (Linda), Gary (Cheryl) and the late John Lawniczak; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear mother-in-law of Katherine George; caring sister of Leonard (Lucille) Zak. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Bowmansville, NY. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Irene's name to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
