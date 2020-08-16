TARNOWSKI - Irene J.
(nee Mrozowicz)
August 9, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth; devoted mother of David J. (Sandy Meierer) Tarnowski, Elaine M. (Wayne) Cleveland and Bruce J. (Susan Pap) Tarnowski; loving grandmother of Keith (Tracey), Michael (Melissa), Andrew (Kristin), Tracy, Kyle (Krissie), Steven (Ashley), Rebecca (Andrew) and Gregory (Amanda); great-grandmother of 17.5 great-grandchildren; sister of the late William, Zigmund, Cecilia and Stanley; also survived by many relatives and close friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 20th, at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel. Friends invited. Interment private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com