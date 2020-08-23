1/1
Irene M. (Zmuda) KUCHARSKI
KUCHARSKI - Irene M.
(nee Zmuda)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. "Sharkey" Kucharski; devoted mother of Robert (Cheryl) Kucharski, Steven (Arleen) Kucharski, Jerilynn (Michael) Fiorella, and John (late Alison) Kucharski; cherished grandmother of Shannon (Pete), Nicholas (Crystal), Sarah, Sophia, Amanda, Kyle and Stephanie (Greg); adored great- grandmother of Ollie and Cannon; loving daughter of the late Frank and Stella Zmuda. Irene will be deeply missed by her "grand dogs" Lola and Flower. Irene's wish was that she be remembered in people's hearts and requested no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2020, in St. Mark's Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
