Irene S. (Bajak) PALKA
PALKA - Irene S. (nee Bajak)
Of North Tonawanda, NY, July 31, 2020. Wife of the late Stanley "Tom" Palka; dear mother of Margaret (Stephen) Whitney, Thomas (Laura) Palka, Ellen Seymour, Mary Jane (Tim) Walter, Kathryn (Michael) Berchou and the late Barbara (Donald) Hain; dear grandma of Andrew (Jenna), Meghan (Nate), Ben, Jason, Marena, Julia, Maddison, Tess and Meredith; great-grandmother of Joshua, Olivia, Grayson, Sam, Brody and Brynnley; sister of Henry Bajak and Helen Pasciak. Irene owned the salon Irene's Beauty Shop, in North Tonawanda, for many years and also helped her husband, Tom, operate the Palka's Town Lanes in North Tonawanda. For many years, Irene took great pride in volunteering as "Grandma Irene" at a local elementary school. She was also an active member of the Chopin Singing Society, which brought many years of joy to her life, combining music and friendship. Irene enjoyed playing the organ at Pallotine Fathers which brought her years of happiness. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and holidays with her family. A truly remarkable woman. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church, Olive and Center Ave., North Tonawanda, Monday, at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required. Please share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217
