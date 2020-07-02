1/1
Irene (Toczynski) SKIBA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SKIBA - Irene (nee Toczynski)
June 25, 2020, age 88, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Skiba; dearest mother of Richard Skiba and Mary Ann (David) Hogenkamp; loving grandmother to Christopher (Erin) Skiba, step-grandmother to Carly, D.J. (Jamie) and Taylor Hogenkamp; also survived by two great-grandchildren Cameryn and Chase, and six step-great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends, Friday July 3rd, at 9 AM followed by a 9:30 AM Mass at The Immaculate Conception Church, Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association of WNY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
The Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved