SKIBA - Irene (nee Toczynski)
June 25, 2020, age 88, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Skiba; dearest mother of Richard Skiba and Mary Ann (David) Hogenkamp; loving grandmother to Christopher (Erin) Skiba, step-grandmother to Carly, D.J. (Jamie) and Taylor Hogenkamp; also survived by two great-grandchildren Cameryn and Chase, and six step-great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends, Friday July 3rd, at 9 AM followed by a 9:30 AM Mass at The Immaculate Conception Church, Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
of WNY.