SzYMANSKI - Irene
(nee Herda)
June 17, 2020, age 97; beloved wife of the late Stanley Szymanski; loving mother of Lawrence Sr. (late Geraldine), Kathleen (late Edward) Galigher, William (Cynthia), and the late Thomas; cherished grandmother of Nikkola (Scott), Lawrence Jr. (Ryoko), Amy, Matthew (Vicki), Gary, Michael, Nicholas (Amy), Alexandra, Alexander, Steven, and ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Jane (late Ted) Kosicki and the late Edward (late Eleanor), Theodore, and Marie (late Robert) Kneitinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Please assemble at church. Mrs. Szymanski was a proud Bridal Consultant and Manager at Tegler's, a high end women's clothing store in Buffalo, NY, with more than 50 years of dedication. Arrangements by (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences on Irene's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
(nee Herda)
June 17, 2020, age 97; beloved wife of the late Stanley Szymanski; loving mother of Lawrence Sr. (late Geraldine), Kathleen (late Edward) Galigher, William (Cynthia), and the late Thomas; cherished grandmother of Nikkola (Scott), Lawrence Jr. (Ryoko), Amy, Matthew (Vicki), Gary, Michael, Nicholas (Amy), Alexandra, Alexander, Steven, and ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Jane (late Ted) Kosicki and the late Edward (late Eleanor), Theodore, and Marie (late Robert) Kneitinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Please assemble at church. Mrs. Szymanski was a proud Bridal Consultant and Manager at Tegler's, a high end women's clothing store in Buffalo, NY, with more than 50 years of dedication. Arrangements by (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences on Irene's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.