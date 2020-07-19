1/1
Irwin M. ROVNER
ROVNER - Irwin M.
July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly Rovner; devoted father of Steven (Debbie), David Rovner, and Nancy (Mike) Millman; loving grandfather of Andrew (Kineta) and Daniel Rovner, Sydney and Jacob Millman; brother of the late Annette Korn and Iris Bernhard; also survived by his loving "Diva". Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Hospice Foundation of Buffalo or to a charity of their choice. Arrangements are under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY 14068-1504
(716) 636-4174
